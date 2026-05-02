TMC alleges postal ballot irregularities at Kolkata strongroom; files complaint with EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers at an EVM strongroom in Kolkata and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India.

Party workers, who have been camping outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, claimed that eight trunks containing postal ballots were brought to the facility around 4 am and moved into a room without CCTV surveillance.

"We have been demanding that every single millimetre of space where EVMs and postal ballots be under CCTV surveillance. But as these trunks were taken inside, it was clear that they were taken to a room not under CCTV cover. Why should this happen," a TMC member asked.

Voting machines from several assembly segments of northern and eastern Kolkata are stored at the strongroom at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra.

As TMC activists were demonstrating, BJP's Shyampukur candidate Purnima Chakraborty reached the spot with her supporters, escalating tensions.

Both sides started shouting slogans as police stood between them, attempting to bring the situation under control.

Chakraborty claimed that sensing defeat, TMC workers were creating chaos outside the strongroom.

Later, the TMC said it filed a complaint with the EC over the issue.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside the strongroom at the Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas district, where TMC workers demonstrated, alleging that the CCTV was switched off for 17 minutes in the morning.