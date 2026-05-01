BJP's Suvendu accuses Mamata of performing theatrics at counting centre

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of performing 'dramabazi' (theatrics) in Bhabanipur counting centre on Thursday night.

The BJP's candidate from Bhabanipur, who is contesting against Mamata also said that such antics will not change the verdict.

"What she is doing is nothing short of 'dramabazi'. She rushed to the counting centre in a vehicle having facilities like a washroom and stayed there for four hours. Even if she wants to change the outcome, that will never happen," Adhikari said. "Her exit from power in West Bengal is imminent," he added.

On Banerjee's allegations of EVM tampering, Adhikari said, "What is her plan? Whatever she is doing is not right. She is desperate as she will lose. Poriborton (change) is happening in West Bengal, and everyone knows it.

The exact numbers will be known by May 4 afternoon. But a BJP government is coming."