Kolkata falls silent ahead of West Bengal poll counting amid heavy security deployment

KOLKATA: Kolkata witnessed an unusual lull on Sunday, a day before the political storm expected on Monday when counting of votes for 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will determine the fate of contesting parties.

From Ballygunge in the south to Bagbazar in the north, large parts of the city wore a deserted look as many public buses, cabs and other transport services stayed off the roads, and numerous shops remained closed.

For the first time during an election, Kolkata appeared to be under tight security control, with heavy deployment of Central forces and Kolkata Police personnel patrolling areas near counting centres and strong rooms housing EVMs across the city.

Senior officials, including CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap and top Kolkata Police officers, conducted surprise inspections at key counting centres such as Netaji Indoor Stadium and Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ High School, reviewing security arrangements ahead of counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday.

An undercurrent of silence and suspense was particularly noticeable in Bhabanipur, one of the most high-profile constituencies, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on her home turf.