West Bengal polls: EC deploys 432 counting observers across state

The Election Commission has deployed 432 counting observers (COs) across the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal for the counting of votes on Monday.

According to the ECI, several districts have been assigned additional observers in view of their sensitivity and electoral significance.

While North 24 Parganas district has been allocated 49 observers for its 33 constituencies, South 24 Parganas has 45 observers for 31 seats.

Murshidabad has been assigned 33 observers for 22 constituencies, reflecting heightened monitoring arrangements.

In districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Uttar Dinajpur, each constituency has been provided with an additional observer.

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies have carried out extensive seizure drives during the election period from February 26 to May 2 to curb illegal inducements and the total value of seizures stands at approximately Rs 561 crore, the statement said.