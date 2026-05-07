CM Mamata’s refusal to resign puts spotlight on Governor’s powers

NEW DELHI: Amid Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from the post of Chief Minister even after her party’s decisive defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, Governor RN Ravi will play an instrumental role in charting the future trajectory of the State politics.

Sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, with competition of the day today, the previous Assembly would cease to exist and so the government, as “we have a parliamentary system of government, where the executive derives its existence and power from the legislative body”.

The unprecedented situation has emerged after the BJP secured a clear majority in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC suffered a major setback and yet Banerjee has questioned the legitimacy of the election outcome, alleging irregularities and insisting that she does not accept the verdict.

A source in the MHA said there is a “doctrine of pleasure” in the Constitutional scheme of things in India. “Under Article 164 of the Constitution, the Chief Minister holds office ‘during the pleasure of the Governor’, though this ‘pleasure’ is not arbitrary and is tied to the Chief Minister enjoying majority support in the Legislative Assembly.”

Once a government loses its majority or the Assembly’s term expires, the Governor can intervene to facilitate the transition of power, he noted.

According to the sources, one of the first options before the Governor is to formally ask the Chief Minister to resign and this is generally done after the Election Commission completes the notification process and it becomes clear which party commands majority support in the newly elected House.