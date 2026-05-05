BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over refusal to resign, calls stand 'anarchic' and against democratic norms

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for stating that she would not resign despite her party’s defeat, describing her position as “anarchic” and contrary to India’s democratic traditions.

The party labelled her refusal as “constitutional blasphemy” and accused her of undermining the principle of peaceful transfer of power.

At a press conference in Kolkata a day after the BJP secured a majority in the state, Banerjee alleged widespread irregularities during the counting process. She claimed results in nearly 100 constituencies were “manipulated” and said delays in counting were intended to weaken her party’s morale.

She maintained that resignation was not necessary, arguing that the outcome was not the result of a fair public mandate but of a “conspiracy”. She added that she would not go to Raj Bhavan and insisted that any action taken should follow constitutional procedures.