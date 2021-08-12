STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

'Mulan' actor Yoson An boards 'The Plane'

"The Plane" will see Butler play Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates.

Published: 12th August 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Yoson An, best known for playing Chen Honghui in the live-action remake of "Mulan", is the latest addition to the cast of the Gerard Butler-starrer "The Plane".

Described as a thriller, the Lionsgate project will be directed by Jean-Francois Richet.

"The Plane" will see Butler play Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

ALSO READ: Mike Colter joins Gerard Butler in 'The Plane'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, An will play Dele, the first officer on the ill-fated flight.

The actor, also known for the Starz show "The Luminaries", joins other previously announced cast members Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, and Kelly Gale.

"The Plane" is based on a book by spy novelist Charles Cumming, who has penned the script along with JP Davis and Matt Cook.

Butler is also producing "The Plane" along with Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

Veteran filmmaker Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are also attached as producers on the film via their Di Bonaventura Pictures.

The film is under production in Puerto Rico.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chen Honghui Mulan live action film The Plane Yoson An Gerard Butler Dele Mike Colter
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp