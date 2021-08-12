'Mulan' actor Yoson An boards 'The Plane'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Yoson An, best known for playing Chen Honghui in the live-action remake of "Mulan", is the latest addition to the cast of the Gerard Butler-starrer "The Plane".

Described as a thriller, the Lionsgate project will be directed by Jean-Francois Richet.

"The Plane" will see Butler play Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, An will play Dele, the first officer on the ill-fated flight.

The actor, also known for the Starz show "The Luminaries", joins other previously announced cast members Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, and Kelly Gale.

"The Plane" is based on a book by spy novelist Charles Cumming, who has penned the script along with JP Davis and Matt Cook.

Butler is also producing "The Plane" along with Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

Veteran filmmaker Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are also attached as producers on the film via their Di Bonaventura Pictures.

The film is under production in Puerto Rico.