Four more actresses given expensive gifts by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Published: 16th September 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that four models/actresses met him in Tihar Jail and were given money and expensive gifts, sources said.

According to the sources, "Big Boss" fame Nikki Tamboli, "Bade Achche Lagte Hai" fame Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer in the southern film industry.

A source said that Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested later, had facilitated their meetings with Chandrashekhar.

All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton, the sources said. Chandrashekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to having met him but not in jail, they added.

When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrashekhar, the actress was allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch.

Chandrashekhar allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her an LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrashekhar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she later gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrashekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meet, as per the sources.

