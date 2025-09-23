Is Mohanlal really the youngest winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award?

Mohanlal received a standing ovation as he was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Indian cinema's highest honour, by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

In his speech, he said, "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition."

While 'Lalettan' is indeed the second recipient of the prestigious award from the Malayalam film industry after Adoor Gopalakrishnan, his claim to being the youngest winner does not stand up to scrutiny.

Mohanlal, who began his movie career as an 18-year-old in 1978, is a relatively young 65, but it's not quite the record.