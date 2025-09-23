Mohanlal honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award at 71st National Film Awards ceremony

In a moment of pride for Malayalam cinema, veteran actor Mohanlal was conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards, held on Tuesday, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, marking a historic moment as Mohanlal became only the second Malayali ever to receive Indian cinema’s highest honour.

It was the highlight of the evening as Mohanlal received a standing ovation from the entire auditorium, including luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. A short film chronicling the actor’s illustrious career was also screened during the ceremony, capturing his four-decade journey across iconic roles and unforgettable performances.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Mohanlal said:

“As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity and resilience.”

Earlier, following the official announcement, the actor expressed his gratitude on social media, writing:

“Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength.”

Mohanlal attended the event with his wife, Suchitra Mohanlal, and was lauded for his enduring contribution to Indian cinema. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju called him “everyone’s Lalettan”, stating that, “For more than four decades, he has played many men in cinema. Yet in the hearts of millions, he will always be Lalettan.”