As actors get more physical, Bollywood embraces intimacy coordinators

India's film industry, where scenes featuring nudity or sex often rely on improvisation and mutual trust, is gradually welcoming professionals tasked with choreographing intimacy to protect actors and ensure consent.

Once unheard-of in Bollywood, intimacy coordinators are becoming an increasingly familiar presence on sets as filmmakers embrace stricter standards after the #MeToo movement put a spotlight on sexual exploitation in entertainment industries around the world.

The shift comes as streaming platforms have pushed storytelling into a more nuanced territory, creating greater demand for realistic portrayals of sexuality.

"Just like a stunt director handles a fight scene... for scenes of intimacy, we map out exactly where the hand goes and where the hair goes so nothing is left to awkward improvisation," said Aastha Khanna, one of a small but growing group of intimacy coordinators in Bollywood.

Most arrive on set armed with "modesty tools" that allow performers to simulate intimacy while minimising unnecessary physical contact.

A typical kit includes crotch guards, nipple pasties and doughnut cushions, which ensure a safe distance between performers during sex scenes.

The emergence of such coordinators reflects a broader transformation in an industry where intimate scenes traditionally relied on trust between actors and directors, often with few formal safeguards.

Khanna said coordinators are usually hired before casting begins.

"The idea is that actors know there are intimate scenes in the script and can decide whether they are comfortable with them before signing on," she told AFP.