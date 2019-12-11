Home Entertainment English

AR Rahman composes anthem for global climate change

The AR app will allow people to download 3D volumetric-captured celebrity holograms and take photographs standing beside them, holding their hands.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:12 AM

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Oscar-winner AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be composing a special anthem for Hollywood music veteran and humanitarian Ken Kragen’s climate change effort.

Rahman, along with a team of international composers, will create a track titled Hand in hand for the initiative. Kragen, who was honoured with United Nations Peace Medal in 1985 for producing the charity anthem We Are the World, has joined hands with entertainment entrepreneur Neil Morgan to set up an augmented reality (AR) project named Hands Around The World.

The project aims at raising money and awareness for the cause of climate change. The initiative will be launched on April 22 next year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The AR app will also be launched the same day. While details about Rahman’s composition are still kept under wraps, it’s rumoured that the number will thematically be reminiscent of We Are the World.

The AR app will allow people to download 3D volumetric-captured celebrity holograms and take photographs standing beside them, holding their hands. They will then combine users’ photographs with hundreds of millions of others to form a virtual selfie chain that will become the digital Hands Around the World. Users will be prompted to spread the word and encouraged to donate towards ending climate change.

