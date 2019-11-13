Home Entertainment English

You're going to catch me in the streets of Mumbai, says Katy Perry

The 35-year old called herself a 'whole different human' as she feels 'rejuvenated' coming to India after seven years.

Katy Perry

This is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Landing in India after a long gap of seven years, a "rejuvenated" Katy Perry shared her plans of going around the streets of Mumbai to try her hands on some local cuisine and also spilled the beans on chances of collaborating with Indian artists.

"I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets," the singer said at an event here.

Ahead of the music festival where she will perform, Perry even expressed how excited she is to witness some renditions during the gig, saying, "I am excited to watch some of the other people who are going to be performing, some of the other bands because I am not as familiar as I should be with them. And I am equally excited to immerse into the culture here in Mumbai this coming week."

ALSO READ: Katy Perry plans record-breaking show at women's T20 final

The 35-year old called herself a "whole different human" as she feels "rejuvenated" coming to India after seven years.

On being asked if she admires any Indian artist or is looking forward to collaborating with them, Perry added, "I think that's what the research and development this week is going to be all about. I am going to some really fun party, meet some people from Bollywood, will be hearing some incredible bands. This time is all about immersing and educating myself."

"I would love to meet anyone who is interesting and has a great perspective and has care, empathy for the world, one who wants to do compassionate artistic things. That's the kind of people I like to hang out with," the 'Roar' singer continued.

ALSO READ: Pop star Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for music festival

Pointing to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who joined her onstage, Perry said, "I also like Jacqueline, feels like she is definitely going to take me shopping."

Shedding some light on her future endeavours, Perry pressed on the need for "work-life balance" saying, "After this long career, I do need to strike a work-life balance. I have really out dreamt some of my dreams so I am going to dream up new dreams."

"I just don't want to be always stressing out and be like ring the bell and hit the marker and then look back and go - there's my life! So, I wish to have moments with my family, go and see the world," she added.

The singer has vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her former husband Russell Brand. During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.

However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.

In August she took to social media to express her excitement over "returning to India" and giving her "first-ever performance in Mumbai".

"I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," she had tweeted. 

