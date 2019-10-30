Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Indonesian choir wins hearts by singing India's national anthem

Indonesia's Ambassador to India Sidharto Suryodipuro posted a video of the performance on Monday.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:12 PM

A beautiful rendition of the 'Jana Gana Mana', India's national anthem, by an Indonesian choir has won hearts on Twitter.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A beautiful rendition of the 'Jana Gana Mana', India's national anthem, by an Indonesian choir has won hearts on Twitter.

"An Indonesian choir from the City of Manado sings Jana Gana Mana, India's national anthem," reads the caption of the video posted by Suryodipuro.

The choir was applauded by Twitter users for its perfect rendition of India's national anthem. "52 seconds exact...perfect rendition," wrote one user. "Melodious indeed sir. Greetings and Best Wishes...," tweeted another.

India and Indonesia elevated their bilateral ties to that of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

Congratulating Indonesia's newly elected President Joko Widodo who was sworn in for a second and final five-year term this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will deepen further during his second term.

"Heartiest congratulations to President Joko Widodo on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted.

READ | Sparsh Shah: The specially-abled teen who sang Jana Gana Mana at Howdy Modi 

India and Indonesia national anthem Jana Gana Mana
Comments

