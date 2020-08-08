STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Friends' reunion special shoot delayed again due to COVID-19 outbreak

The reunion special was originally scheduled to be shot back in March with a live audience but was postponed due to the entertainment production shutdown caused due to coronavirus.

Published: 08th August 2020

A still from 'Friends'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The much-awaited reunion special episode of the famous 90's sitcom 'Friends' is once again being delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic which is impacting the physical production.

According to Variety, the filming dates are yet to be determined for the unscripted show planned to be telecasted on HBO Max.

The reunion special was originally scheduled to be shot back in March with a live audience but was postponed due to the entertainment production shutdown caused due to coronavirus.

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt had in May said that the company was hopeful of shooting the special by the end of the summer, as reported by Variety.

The shooting of the reunion special episode comes almost 26 years after its launch. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion.

The special was set to film on Stage 24, the original 'Friends' soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. 

