WATCH | Robert Pattinson sheds playboy billionaire look in 'The Batman' teaser trailer

By Online Desk

On a Sunday morning, the teaser of the much-awaited Batman movie was released on a DC FanDom online convention with Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight. The film showed us little glimpses of Zoe Kravitz as 'Catwoman' and Paul Dano as 'The Riddler'.

DC has seemed to maintain the usual grunge, if not more, in the new movie. It is also quite odd that a teaser shows way more than usual, as the audience gets a sneak peek on a lot of exciting things.

Starting with a murder, the trailer takes us through a journey 'The Riddler' takes Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright's 'James Gordon' on -- "To my secret friend, who haven't a clue, let's play a game, just me and you," was written on a note and left with the murdered friend by possibly 'The Riddler'.

Wright is seen pulling the card up to 'The Batman' and asking him about what it could mean, and what follows gives us a trail of clues on how this Dark Knight holds much promise.

Although Pattinson doesn't seem to be fitting into the suit quite well, he definitely pulls off the grunge look, and kohl-d eyes and hidden in them is what we are yet to see -- his intriguing story.

His impressive performance in The Lighthouse gives us hope that his take on a dark narrative might pack more than what we can expect.

Meanwhile, it will also be fun to watch how 'The Riddler', last seen in a feature film in 1995, played by Jim Carrey, come back in the latest film as Paul Dano.

There are also a few seconds of Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, who seems to be still in his early years as a gangster.

The Matt Reeves directorial which is said to be a grittier take on the 'Dark Knight' narrative is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

WATCH HERE

We are seeing Bruce Wayne who's still in his early years as a caped crusader and has not yet become 'The Batman', instead, he calls himself 'Vengence' towards the end of the trailer.

To see how he grows into Batman will be interesting.

Andy Serkis, who plays 'Alfred Pennyworth' in the film had in an interview with LAD Bible said that the film was "darker, broodier" than other adaptations.

"'The Batman' is very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt (Reeves) has written," added Serkis.

Originally slated for a June 2021 release, Batman was pushed back to an October release owing to the pandemic.

The film is set to hit the theaters, in "?0?1" -- a little riddle at the end of the teaser from the filmmakers themselves.