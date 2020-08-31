STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robert Pattinson's Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says 'The Batman' co-star Jeffrey Wright

Despite appearing equipped with modern weaponry, this Batmobile harks back to the retro look of the vehicle once driven by Adam West in the original superhero series.

Published: 31st August 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in "The Batman", has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the "craziest and coolest thing you've ever seen".

The 54-year-old actor said one of the aspects of the scripts he was "really stoked" was the manner in which the vehicle in the new movie, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, was described.

"It was described as this kind of retro, hyper-hemified muscle car, that was just the craziest, coolest thing you'd ever seen. And when I read that I said, 'A ha, yes'," Wright said in an episode of SirusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

He believes the new Batmobile has been created to give a special "accessibility for their Gotham".

WATCH | Robert Pattinson sheds playboy billionaire look in 'The Batman' teaser trailer

"Because what it was trying to achieve, and what it does achieve, is to create an accessibility for our Gotham, a world that is tangible and grounded in a very familiar reality. But at the same time, it's still fantastical, it's still tweaked. It's accessible," he added.

In March, Reeves released the first look of the Batmobile.

In the photos shared on social media, the armoured vehicle had red taillights, a massive exposed engine, swooping fenders, and angular brake lights.

Despite appearing equipped with modern weaponry, this Batmobile harks back to the retro look of the vehicle once driven by Adam West in the original superhero series.

It is a departure from the versions filmmakers Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan used in their Batman films.

Billed as a darker take on the DC superhero's story, "The Batman" also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan.

The teaser trailer of the film was dropped on August 22 as part of DC FanDome.

"The Batman", which shut down production in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will reportedly go on floors early next month at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Batman Batman Batmobile Jeffrey Wright Matt Reeves Robert Pattinson Gotham DC
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp