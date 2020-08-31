Robert Pattinson's Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says 'The Batman' co-star Jeffrey Wright

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in "The Batman", has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the "craziest and coolest thing you've ever seen".

The 54-year-old actor said one of the aspects of the scripts he was "really stoked" was the manner in which the vehicle in the new movie, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, was described.

"It was described as this kind of retro, hyper-hemified muscle car, that was just the craziest, coolest thing you'd ever seen. And when I read that I said, 'A ha, yes'," Wright said in an episode of SirusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

He believes the new Batmobile has been created to give a special "accessibility for their Gotham".

"Because what it was trying to achieve, and what it does achieve, is to create an accessibility for our Gotham, a world that is tangible and grounded in a very familiar reality. But at the same time, it's still fantastical, it's still tweaked. It's accessible," he added.

In March, Reeves released the first look of the Batmobile.

In the photos shared on social media, the armoured vehicle had red taillights, a massive exposed engine, swooping fenders, and angular brake lights.

Despite appearing equipped with modern weaponry, this Batmobile harks back to the retro look of the vehicle once driven by Adam West in the original superhero series.

It is a departure from the versions filmmakers Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan used in their Batman films.

Billed as a darker take on the DC superhero's story, "The Batman" also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan.

The teaser trailer of the film was dropped on August 22 as part of DC FanDome.

"The Batman", which shut down production in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will reportedly go on floors early next month at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK.