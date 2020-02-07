Daniel Craig to host 'Saturday Night Live' on March 7

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be fronting an upcoming episode of the late night sketch comedy show, "Saturday Night Live".

The 51-year-old actor will emcee the March 7 episode of the long-running show that airs on NBC. This will be the second "SNL" hosting gig for Craig.

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd will perform on the episode. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of "Saturday Night Live".

Craig is currently gearing up for the release "No Time To Die", in which he plays the suave British spy James Bond for the fifth and final time.

The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will release on April 8.

Meanwhile, the show's makers have also announced that comedian John Mulaney will host "SNL" for the third time on February 29.

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne will be the guest for Mulaney's episode.