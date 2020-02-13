Home Entertainment English

Salma Hayek explains story behind her 'awkward' hug with Eminem at 2020 Oscars

In an interview, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, opened up about his performance. Asked whether he enjoyed his performance, he said: 'Absolutely, I got to hug Salma Hayek!'

Published: 13th February 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Salma Hayek with Eminem at the Oscars 2020 function. (Photo | Salma Hayek, Instagram)

Salma Hayek with Eminem at the Oscars 2020 function. (Photo | Salma Hayek, Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Salma Hayek says she was so shocked to see rapper Eminem backstage at the Academy Awards 2020 that she accidentally spilled water all over him, and hugged him awkwardly.

Eminem surprised many with his performance of "Lose yourself" at the Oscars, 17 years after the song won him an Oscar.

In an interview, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, opened up about his performance. Asked whether he enjoyed his performance, he said: "Absolutely, I got to hug Salma Hayek!"

Thereafter, Hayek took to Instagram to share her story of meeting Eminem.

In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone. Eminem you’re the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio. En estas imágenes podría parecer que Eminem y yo somos mejores amigos, pero lo que realmente sucedió es que mientras el salía del escenario y me preparaba para entrar, me sorprendió tanto verlo que le tiré agua encima. Si examinas la foto, me veo mortificado y él se ve aterrorizado de mí. Mientras intentaba limpiarlo, lo abracé impulsivamente y le dije: "Encantado de conocerte, Eminem. ¡Soy un ENORME fan!" Pero estaba muy decepcionada de haber hecho el ridículo al conocerlo... y luego leí esto [deslizar hacia la derecha] en @rollingstone. Eminem eres grande!!! Si desea leer el artículo completo con #Eminem, consulte el link en la biografía. #Oscars

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

"In these pictures it might look like Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said 'Nice to meet you Eminem- I'm a HUGE fan!' because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him," she posted.

She concluded by saying: "Eminem you're the greatest!!!"

The post included two photographs of Hayek and Eminem, 47, talking and hugging backstage at the ceremony. A third photo was a screenshot of a quote Eminem, talking about the hug.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salma Hayek Eminem Oscars 2020
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp