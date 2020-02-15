Home Entertainment English

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow feels she failed as a mother

During her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the Oscar-winning actress, 47, confessed that Apple, 15, finds her mortifying, according to a media report.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she failed as a mother by making her teenage daughter cry during a "road rage" incident.

During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the Oscar-winning actress, 47, confessed that Apple, 15, finds her mortifying, according to a media report.

She is mother to daughter Apple and son Moses, 13, from her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 42, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2014.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Asked if they are at the point where she is 'embarrassing' to them, she said: "My daughter finds me mortifying. If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like 'Oh my God stop it!'"

She also revealed that Apple has her learner's permit and she drives them to school every day, and one day she drove was the first time she "failed as a mother".

"She's a really good driver. I try to be calm and... the first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her," Paltrow said.

"Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad. So then I was like, OK, you know what, I'm just gonna be chill, and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes," she added.

Paltrow said that she kind of has, "road rage" in the car, and she can see how her daughter, "takes on certain aspects of you".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gwyneth Paltrow
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp