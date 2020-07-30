STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Asvins: Chennai's own Blair Witch Project made completely during the lockdown

Any sane person would ask, what is the need for Arjun to go and involve himself in such late-night activities in a haunted house but....

Published: 30th July 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

'Asvins' is pilot to what looks like a gripping horror-thriller if made into a full-fledged flick.

'Asvins' is pilot to what looks like a gripping horror-thriller if made into a full-fledged flick.

By Online Desk

We all have been curious about abandoned houses at the end of the street or the tales of the woman in a white dress lurking around isolated lanes.

Sometimes we have even dared our friends to go to a haunted house at night and touch the supposed 'cursed' door and come back. But mostly these remain childish games and banters.

However, following urban legends and ‘exploring the unexplored’ is a way of life for some and helps them pay their bills.

This same thought brings Arjun (Tarun Teja Mallareddy) to Arti's (Mughda Mallareddy) house on a starry night. Arjun is having a conversation with his friend, Varun, over a video call about how important it is for them to 'get fresh content’ from this house to hit over at least 1 lakh subscribers.

A brief flashback shows us that the house belonged to a girl named Arti.

ALSO READ | 45 days, seven nations, five short films: This is how short film 'Unlocked' was shot

She was a 23-years-old archaeology student who mysteriously killed herself after returning from a trip to Kanchipuram. The rumors say Arti took away a pair of horses that were never to be separated or bad omen would follow. On a quest to find what happened to Arti and the horses, Arjun enters the house.

Arjun records everything on his phone and with one flashlight. The events that follow after the content-hungry Arjun enters Arti’s place, while his friend Varun virtually supports him, unravel soon without creating unnecessary suspense making Asvins a promising thriller.

This less-than-19-minute short was conceptualised, directed and produced by 'Night Noise Films' started by partners Tarun Teja and Muralidaran in partnership with Nashville Film Institute.

Asvins is a pilot that has the potential to turn into a full-fledged gripping horror-thriller. It will keep you intrigued till the very end if you manage to follow Arjun into the house.

The story-line of Asvins, which has a similar shooting style to the 1999 film The Blair Witch Project, is simple and direct and will make you wonder how much a person is willing to risk for a few seconds of footage. Asvins was made completely during the lockdown with limited resources.

In any thriller, the background music adds to the storyline and Asvins gives you that. The background sounds, designed by Chennai-based music composer Vijay Siddharth, will keep you hooked and, on the edge, throughout.

ALSO READ | Paka-Revenge: This lockdown project of three friends

Talking about the idea behind Asvins, the young filmmaker and screenwriter Tarun Mallareddy, says he didn't want to sit idle during the lockdown. Bored by the content available on Amazon and Netflix, he was pushed towards creating this short with Murali. Filmed entirely at Tarun's house, the natural eeriness of the place pushed him and his small team to carry out the project.

Designing the sound for Asvins was a challenge in itself, says Vijay, who had to work with minimal means available. He also says that since the crew was stuck in their respective houses during the lockdown, it was impossible for anyone to meet and hence the voiceovers were entirely recorded on iPhones, then cleaned up and processed.

Any sane person would ask, what is the need for Varun to go and involve himself in such late-night activities in a haunted house? This is probably what Asvins tries to show: How much people are willing to risk for a few seconds of 'new' content- a problem that seems to plague millennials.

As expected, Arjun does experience his share of the paranormal. His friend from the phone asks him to keep the camera rolling at all costs only till they realise it is too late.

The story of horse possessors

The name of the short is quite peculiar, but before anyone raises apprehensions, you are told what it exactly means.

After being shown a black and white picture of the horses taken away by Arti, according to Hindu mythology, we are told that Asvins are twin vedic brothers and represent a duality of ideas such as dark and light, healing and destruction. However, we are left hanging when a slide reads that whoever finds the horses separated will either kill someone or.....' 

WATCH 'ASVINS' HERE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ASVINS lockdown Night Noise Films Tarun Teja Mallareddy
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp