STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros delays 'Wonder Woman 1984' release to Christmas 2020

Director Jenkins said she is eager for the film's fan to watch the movie.

Published: 12th September 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot in a new look as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film' Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot in a new look as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film' Wonder Woman 1984'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros has once again decided to push back Gal Gadot-starrer "Wonder Woman 1984" due to continued uncertainty over reopening of theatres.

A follow-up to 2017 blockbuster "Wonder Woman", the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero feature was set to bow out on October 2 in the US.

It will now hit the theatres on December 25 this year, reported Variety.

The film, which also features Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, was originally scheduled to release on June 14 but was pushed to August and later to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now opening just a week after Denis Villeneuve's "Dune", which is still set to hit the theatres on December 18.

Warner Bros is distributing the epic sci-fi feature for Legendary.

"Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with 'Wonder Woman 1984' she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love," said Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros.

Motion Picture Group chairman.

"We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays," he added.

Jenkins said she is eager for the film's fan to watch the movie.

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you," she added.

The uncertainty over reopening of theatres continues with a significant number of cinema houses still closed.

The studio recently released "Tenet" on the big screen, marking the first major blockbuster to debut since movie theatres closed in March due to the pandemic.

The movie has so far amassed USD 20 million in North America.

However, it is doing much better in overseas markets.

TAGS
Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot Warner Bros Kristen Wiig
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp