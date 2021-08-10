Quentin Tarantino vowed to never give money to mother after she mocked his writing

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he promised to never give any money to his mother from his movie-making career after she shouted at him for writing screenplays in school instead of studying.

Tarantino told Brian Koppelman on his "The Moment" podcast that his school teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as a "defiant act of rebellion" and contacted his mother Connie McHugh, who scolded him for the same.

"She was b****ing at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, "Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything.

"This little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s*** is f***ing over'. She meant you just can't do that in class when you should be doing something else," he recalled.

The "Kill Bill" and "Django Unchained" director said he made a promise to himself.

"When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see a penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that."

When asked if Tarantino stuck to his vow, the director responded: "Yeah. Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house. There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

The director is currently promoting the novel "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which is based on his movie of the same name.

Tarantino, who has often said that he will retire after making his 10th movie, hopes to turn "Hollywood" into a stage play before directing his last film.

He is also working on his second book, a nonfiction work titled "Cinema Speculation" billed as "a deep dive into the movies of the 1970s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing 'what ifs.' We'll see what happens, but my plan is to do this book, I just did this, then finish the cinema book, then the next thing on the list is to start thinking about the play," Tarantino told 'The Big Picture' podcast last month.

"I'm not going to think about (my) last movie for a while. I'm doing other things right now," he said.