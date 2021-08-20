STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Never Have I Ever' renewed for season three at Netflix

The show's second season, which debuted in July, saw Devi tackling boy troubles, teenage desperation, and competition from a new Indian student.

'Never Have I Ever' breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

'Never Have I Ever' breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has handed a season three order for popular series "Never Have I Ever".

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, "Never Have I Ever" features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, who is trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

"We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement to Variety.

When choosing between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) becomes too much of a conflict, she decides to take on both boys as significant others.

The show also features Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, while John McEnroe serves as the narrator.

"Never Have I Ever" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.
 

