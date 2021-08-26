STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Fueled divide amongst Tamil artists': Shan Vincent de Paul on Rolling Stone cover controversy

This follows the controversy that was stirred when Pa Ranjith took to Twitter to point out the exclusion of Arivu from the Rolling Stone cover that only featured Dhee and Shan Vincent de Paul.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shan Vincent de Paul in a still from 'Savage'.

Shan Vincent de Paul in a still from 'Savage'.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Jaffna-born rapper and musician Shan Vincent de Paul responded to the controversy surrounding lyricist and performer Arivu's exclusion from the Rolling Stone magazine cover on his Facebook page on Thursday.

In the statement he posted on his Facebook page, Shan Vincent de Paul chalked out different responses to address lyricist and rapper Arivu, and to express his opinion on the controversy and filmmaker Pa Ranjith's tweet.

For the uninitiated, Arivu performed and wrote the lyrics for 'Enjoy Enjaami', and composed the Tamil lyrics in 'Neeye Oli'. Both songs featured Shan Vincent de Paul as well.

This follows the controversy that was stirred when on August 22, Pa Ranjith took to Twitter to point out the exclusion of Arivu from the Rolling Stone cover that only featured Dhee and Shan Vincent de Paul, both of whom performed songs that were written by Arivu.

In the first section of his public statement, Paul said, addressing fellow rapper Arivu, "I will forever support you and stand behind your quest for representation, not just in this moment, but continuously. You are an inspiration to so many, and it shows." He acknowledged the importance of Arivu's contributions to the songs he writes and performs and insisted that he would "never attempt to discredit or take away from his hard work". He also mentioned that he looked forward to continuing this conversation with Arivu.

In his statement, Paul also lashed out against Pa Ranjith's tweet about Arivu's erasure from the Rolling Stone cover. "He irresponsibly fueled the fire of divide amongst Tamil artists," Paul said, adding that Ranjith left Paul's contributions in 'Neeye Oli' unacknowledged and credited Arivu for the lyrics. "...The choice to politicize this specific cover instead of calling for Arivu to have HIS OWN cover was inappropriate, and created a divide amongst us that did nothing more than scapegoat other under-represented and hard working artists," Paul mentioned. 

'Neeye Oli', a song that Pa Ranjith featured in the soundtrack of his latest film "Sarpatta Parambarai", was co-written by Arivu and Shan Vincent de Paul, and performed by the latter, alongside Navz-47 and Santhosh Narayanan. 

Shan Vincent de Paul also claimed that the Rolling Stone cover was not based on the songs written and performed by Arivu but was instead based on the debut albums that he and Dhee are releasing under the Maajja label. He went on to say, "When Arivu, Navz and all of the amazing other artists on Maajja prepare to release their albums I know that they will be phenomenal, and am sure Maajja and Rolling Stone India will promote them as well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shan Vincent de Paul Rolling Stone cover controversy Neeye Oli Enjoy Enjaami Dhee Sarpatta Parambarai Arivu
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp