David Magidoff joins Michael C Hall's 'Dexter' revival series

The new show will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

Published: 01st February 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

David Magidoff (L) and Michael C Hall as 'Dexter' (R)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: David Magidoff, best known for starring in Apple TV drama "The Morning Show", has boarded the "Dexter" revival series at Showtime.

The limited series will also star Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott.

According to Deadline, Magidoff will play Teddy, a good-natured, quirky, dependable, eager to please rookie cop who is a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Angela Bishop (Jones).

As per the official logline, the revival is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, a world away from Miami.

Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot.

Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

In addition to Hall, Phillips and Siega, executive producers also include John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

Production on the reboot will begin in February in Massachusetts and the makers are eyeing to air the show later this year.

"Dexter", the original series, ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons.

