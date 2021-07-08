Lily Rabe joins Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max’s Love and Death

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Jesse Plemons will star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max’s upcoming original limited series Love and Death. Now, actor Lily Rabe, well-known for The Undoing and The Underground Railroad, has been cast opposite Plemons in the series. Love and Death is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. Plemons and Rabe will play Allan Gore and Betty Gore, while Olsen is set to play Betty’s murderer Candy Montgomery. The series will also feature actor Patrick Fugit, who will play Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery.

The Lionsgate series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).

Love and Death is written by David E Kelly and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.The series is executive produced by Kelley through David E Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

Rabe is best known for her recurring role in the anthology series American Horror Story. The actor recently wrapped production on the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar. She also recently starred in Tell Me Your Secrets for Amazon Prime Video.