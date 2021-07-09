BTS drops new single 'Permission to dance', listen to track here!

By IANS

SEOUL: The Korean boy band BTS have released their new track "Permission to dance".

Belonging to the dance pop genre, "Permission to dance'' is another fun song coming from the band. Musician Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac partook in making the number.

The performance spotlights on BTS' energetic charms as usual, and the dance moves are easy to emulate, so anyone can effortlessly groove with the choreography.

The band's latest summer smash hit "Butter" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run at the number one spot.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band, who is also known as the Bangtan Boys, will show the US TV premiere of "Permission to dance" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for consecutive nights on July 13 and 14.