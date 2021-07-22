STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Mom' star Anna Faris reveals she secretly married Michael Barrett at local courthouse

Faris began dating Barrett in 2017 after working on her film 'Overboard'. The two were first spotted together that September, a month after Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anna Faris (Photo | AP)

Actress Anna Faris (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have tied the knot! The 44-year-old actor recently revealed that she secretly married the 51-year-old cinematographer.

As per People magazine, during the latest episode of her podcast 'Anna Faris is Unqualified', the 'Mom' star accidentally let it slip that she and Barrett got hitched recently.

"I'm looking around.. my fiance's right -- he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great," she said during a conversation with a caller.

While Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

E! News has obtained the couple's marriage certificate, which was signed on June 14.

She went on to say that the couple had also kept their own relatives in the dark before exchanging vows. "We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way," Anna recalled. "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.' Everything about it just felt right."

Faris began dating the cinematographer in 2017 after working on her film 'Overboard'. The two were first spotted together that September, a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.

Faris and Pratt share an eight-year-old son Jack. Faris was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

Faris told People magazine in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she shared. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The pair's engagement was confirmed last January by Faris' former 'Mom' costar Allison Janney, who told Us magazine that the duo had "been engaged for a long time."

The 'House Bunny' star later told People magazine that their blended family spent time bonding during the COVID-19 lockdown travelling in a camper van.

Last month, the podcaster reflected on her experience with marriage and shared the advice she'd give to Jack.

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Faris said on an episode of her podcast featuring Glennon Doyle.

Faris' ex-husband Pratt is now married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger and the two welcomed a daughter last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Faris Anna Faris wedding Anna Faris marriage Michael Barrett
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp