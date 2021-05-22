STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oprah Winfrey defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over criticism, says 'privacy doesn't mean silence'

During a recent podcast episode, Harry criticised his father's parenting and accused his family of turning a blind eye to pleas for help against public criticism in his series 'The Me You Can't See'.

Published: 22nd May 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey in a recent conversation, stood up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The duo had in a tell-all interview with Winfrey made claims of racism and ignoring psychiatric needs against the British royal family.

According to Fox News, in recent weeks, Harry and Meghan have been particularly vocal about their lives as members of the British royal family - a rarity for those close to the monarchy.

In March, they made claims of racism and ignoring psychiatric needs in a bombshell tell-all interview with Winfrey.

During a recent podcast episode, Harry criticised his father's parenting and accused his family of turning a blind eye to pleas for help against public criticism in his series 'The Me You Can't See'.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning home birth for second child: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticised over their public statements that are growing in frequency. It is also because of the fact that the two moved to California last year in an attempt to attain more privacy.

Winfrey, however, isn't having it and is standing up for her business partner and his wife Meghan.

The 67-year-old author and talk show host said on the 'Today' show on Friday, "I ask for privacy and I'm talking all the time. I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves."

She said that critics of Harry's vocalisation are "missing" the idea that he wants to maintain a modicum of privacy as a basic desire. "Privacy doesn't mean silence," she added.

'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' star further shared that Harry and Meghan "have not shared any regrets" with her over their tell-all interview.

"I understood what had happened to them and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question: Why did they leave? And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood," she explained.

As reported by Fox News, Winfrey and Harry worked together closely to develop the Apple TV+ docuseries 'The Me You Can't See'. It features interviews from celebrities and normal people about their mental health struggles and how they are working to overcome them. 

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

