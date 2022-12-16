Home Entertainment English

Apple TV+ cancels 'Shantaram' series after season 1

"Shantaram" follows a man who escapes an Australian prison, becomes a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a mafia boss, and fights Russian troops in Afghanistan.

Published: 16th December 2022 01:37 PM

Charlie Hunnam seen in the first look of Apple TV+ series 'Shantaram' based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts.

Charlie Hunnam seen in the first look of Apple TV+ series 'Shantaram' based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. (Photo | Apple TV+ Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British actor Charlie Hunam-led "Shantaram" series has been cancelled by Apple TV+ after the first season.

The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one.

The show is based on Gregory David Roberts' epic novel"Shantaram".

According to entertainment website Deadline, the series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot.

Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced.

"Shantaram" follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

