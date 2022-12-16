Home Entertainment English

Eddie Murphy to be feted with Cecil B DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Beverly Hills Cop star Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award at the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced.

By Express News Service

The 61-year-old actor previously earned six Golden Globe nominations, including the new star of the year back in 1983 for the film 48 Hrs, reports People magazine. His other acting nominations came for the movies Trading Places, The Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls and Dolemite Is My Name.

The Coming 2 America actor next stars in Netflix’s comedy You People with Jonah Hill, and he’s working on the sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

According to People, previous recipients of the Cecil B DeMille Award, which is decided on by the HFPA Board of Directors, include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and Tom Hanks. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the upcoming awards show. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will air live on Tuesday, January 10 on NBC and Peacock.

