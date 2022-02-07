STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

Ek said he is "committing to an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music and audio content from historically marginalised groups."

Published: 07th February 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify. (File photo)

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify. (File photo)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside and outside the company over its partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan, said in a memo to employees that it was "deeply sorry" for how the controversy over the podcast host has affected them.

But after the company's removal of 70 past episodes 'The Joe Rogan Experience' amid Rogan's use of the N-word and racially charged language numerous times on his show, the CEO signaled that Spotify does not plan to terminate its deal to distribute the podcast, reports variety.com.

"I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answera canceling voices is a slippery slope," he wrote in the memo on Sunday, which was obtained by Variety.

ALSO READ: Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Ek said he is "committing to an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalised groups".

Spotify's exclusive multiyear deal with Rogan is reportedly worth more than $100 million.

"If we believe in having an open platform as a core value of the company, then we must also believe in elevating all types of creators, including those from underrepresented communities and a diversity of backgrounds," the CEO wrote.

According to Ek, Spotify has had conversations "with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language".

"Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend."

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow quashes rumours of removing his music from Spotify

Rogan has been a controversial figure ever since Spotify inked its exclusive deal with him in 2020, given his friendliness with several right-wing personalities he has hosted on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

The latest controversy over Covid misinformation on Rogan's podcast has gone beyond the low-level boil that previously accompanied outrage over his show.

The current boycott was started by Neil Young, who two weeks ago demanded Spotify pull his songs or drop Rogan's podcast. Young has been followed by a few other artists and creators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spotify Swedish audio streaming platform Daniel Ek Joe Rogan
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp