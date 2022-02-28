STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAG Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon win top honours for 'Squid Game'

Published: 28th February 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung were feted with the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022.

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung were feted with the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Popular Korean survival show "Squid Game" stars Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung were feted with the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022.

Ho Yeon won the Best Actress Award for a performance in a Drama Series and Jung Jae took home Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Squid Game".

On receiving the award, she said: "First and foremost thank you so much I have sat many a time watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much."

Ho Yeon got emotional as she was seen in tears when giving her speech on accepting the honour.

"Thank you.. For making me dream and opening the door for me."

The Netflix show "Squid Game" has bagged some of the biggest honours. Jung Jae beat fellow nominees such as "Succession" stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and also "The Morning Show" Billy Crudup to bag the major award.

On receiving the award, Jung Jae said: "Oh my! Thank you so much. This is truly huge that has happened to me. I did write something but I don't think I will get to reading it. Thank you so so much SAG Awards. And thank you to the global audience for all the love for "Squid Game" and thank you "Squid Game" team."

