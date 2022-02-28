Will Smith bags his first SAG Award for Best Actor

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's a special day for Hollywood star Will Smith as he bagged his first SAG Award in the Best Male Actor category.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith became emotional while receiving the award for his performance in 'King Richard'.

"That may have been one of my greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard while sitting by Venus Williams," he said.

'King Richard' is a biographical sports drama, which follows Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), coach and father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena, as he steers the young girls toward their professional debuts in the early '90s.

At the star-studded annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Will Smith was accompanied by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.