STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ukraine crisis: Netflix pauses all projects, acquisitions from Russia

The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk.

Published: 03rd March 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Netflix.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has been put on hold, Variety has learned.

The 1990's set series was Netflix's second original series filming in Russia, following 'Anna K' which wrapped last year.

A source close to Netflix said the company was assessing the impact of current events.

ALSO READ | Netflix announces 4 upcoming Dave Chappelle comedy specials

On Monday, the Walt Disney Company announced it will similarly be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar's 'Turning Red', set to premiere in the country on March 10.

A few hours after the announcement, Warner Bros. halted the release of 'The Batman' in Russia.

Elsewhere in the film and TV industry, Russia has been barred from major festivals and award shows.

The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday that it will not welcome any Russian delegations or attendees with ties to the government, while Series Mania Festival and MipTV said there won't be a Russian presence at their respective events, in accordance with the French government's sanction against Russia.

ALSO READ | Pamela Anderson announces new documentary set to release on Netflix

On Monday, the Beinnale arts exhibition in Venice scrapped its Russian pavilion, as the Venice Film Festival continues to mull its response to calls for a boycott of Russian movies at the event.

The Glasgow Film Festival in Scotland took a similar stance, decided to pull its two Russian titles this year: Kirill Sokolov's 'No Looking Back' and Lado Kvataniya's 'The Execution'.

Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival, on the other hand, announced it would show Russian films at its upcoming edition in August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Walt Disney
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp