Netflix cancels 'The Baby-Sitters Club' after two seasons

Published: 12th March 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix. ( File Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Streaming giant Netflix has cancelled teen comedy-drama 'The Baby-Sitters Club' after two seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Netflix has taken the decision five months after the show's second season debuted on the streamer.

The teen-focused series is based on the long-running series of novels by Ann M. Martin.

'The Baby-Sitters Club' revolves around a group of middle-school friends who form and run a baby-sitting service and deal with the issues of growing up.

The series was widely acclaimed for its unique concept of portraying relationships among the core group of girls and its light touch.

'The Baby-Sitters Club' features Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez played the role in season one), Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike and Anais Lee as Jesse Ramsey. Alicia Silverstone plays Kristy's mother, Elizabeth, and Mark Feuerstein plays Elizabeth's fiance and later husband, Watson Brewer.

The show is produced by Walden Media. Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, Martin and Walden Media's Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith served as executive producers. 

