Release of Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 'It's All Coming Back to Me' pushed to May 2023

The release of the American romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, has been delayed several times.

Published: 03rd November 2022

A still from 'It's All Coming Back to Me' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures India on Thursday said "It's All Coming Back to Me", starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, will now hit the screens on May 12, 2023.

The release of the American romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, has been delayed several times. It was last scheduled to be released on February 10. Sony Pictures India shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter handle.

"It's a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion," the studio said in a tweet.

Based on the 2016 German film "SMS fur Dich" by Karoline Herfurth, "It's All Coming Back to Me" was previously titled "Text for You". Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance.

To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

The movie's new title is named after Jim Steinman's power ballad "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", which was made famous by pop icon Celine Dion's cover for her 1996 album 'Falling Into You'.

Dion will star as herself in the movie and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

Produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures, "It's All Coming Back to Me" also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

