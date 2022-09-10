Kanye West says Queen Elizabeth's death has changed him

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West has revealed that the sad passing of the Queen has reminded him about the fragility of life.

In a poignant post on social media, the rapper, 44, paid tribute to Her Majesty after it was announced on Thursday evening she has died aged 96, while at her residence in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, reports mirror.co.uk.

As the news rocked the globe, Kanye spoke about how the Queen's death has changed him as a person and encouraged him to give up his grudges.

He wrote: "Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light", alongside two striking headshots of Queen Elizabeth wearing her crown during her reign.

In recent months, the Stronger hitmaker has made a number of public rants. Just last week, Kanye accused his fans of being "crazy" for not understanding him as he slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for allegedly not giving him a say about where to send their kids to school.

The rapper also hit out at fashion giants Gap and Adidas in a rant shared on Instagram. He has previously claimed he had arguments with Kim over parenting. Kanye shares North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three, with the Kardashians star.

The musician said that he didn't want his brood going to private school Sierra Canyon, but instead wanted them to attend the Donda Academy - an educational college he has set up himself.

He quickly followed it up with a post which appeared to be a message from Kim asking him to stop his public argument.

He wrote: "Here is the through the line. Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and colouring my shoes like I'm dead. Me not having a say in where my children go to school.

"Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."

Kanye has also made repeated swipes about Kim's now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim and Pete's romance struggled in its infancy as they faced near-constant bombardment from Kanye as he challenged their romance.

The rapper made shocking accusations against Kim and her family - suggesting she had organised an assassin to kill him and that they accused him of being on drugs.

He also made veiled threats against Pete through his music, with violent lyrics against the comedian and a music video showing the rapper burying an effigy of the SNL star alive.

