Bengaluru's Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award, celebrates with 'guru' Stewart Copeland

By Agencies

LOS ANGELES: Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides' and dedicated the honour to his home country, India.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the duo earned the gramophone trophy in the best immersive audio album winner category. They had won a Grammy in the best new age album category for the same album last year.

"Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner - 'Divine Tides' Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs," announced the Recording Academy, the organisation behind Grammy Awards, on its official Twitter page on Sunday night.

Kej said he was "grateful" for the recognition. "Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park," the composer captioned a series of pictures on his Twitter page.

He also shared how he celebrated his win with his "guru, older brother and dear friend" Stewart Copeland. Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of him and Copeland eating an Indian meal. Along with the picture, he wrote, "This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life."

This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life. @copelandmusic @RecordingAcad #3xGrammyWinner #GRAMMYwinners pic.twitter.com/o9632qY0qT — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

This song was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022.

Kej took home his first Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara' back in 2015.

As part of his work with The Police, Copeland has won five Grammys.

Featuring artists from around the world, 'Divine Tides' contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

It aims to deliver the message that "each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally".

Other nominees in the category were: Christina Aguilera ('Aguilera'), The Chainsmokers ('Memories.. Do Not Open'), Jane Ira Bloom ('Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1'), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene ('Tuvahyun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World').

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

