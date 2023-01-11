'Naatu Naatu', Spielberg, Colin Farrell, Zendaya... The full list of Golden Globe 2023 winners

By Express News Service

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards was announced on Wednesday. The event, which was held in Los Angeles, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. In particular, it was a big day for India when RRR's celebrated dance number, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category. MM Keeravani, who composed the song, seemed to be visibly overwhelmed and was cheered by his RRR team, including Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, moments before he began his acceptance speech.

"It is an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else, not me. I was planning to not tell those words when I get the award, but I am sorry to say I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words," Keeravani said before going on to thank his team and family members.

On that note, from Steven Spielberg winning big for Best Director for The Fabelsmans, to RRR's Naatu Naatu bagging the Best Original Song award, here is the list of winners:

Best film (drama) Winner: The Fabelsmans

--- Other nominees: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick

Best film (musical or comedy) Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

--- Other nominees: Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series (drama) Winner: House of the Dragon

--- Other nominees: Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, Severance

Best TV series (musical or comedy) Winner: Abbott Elementary

--- Other nominees: The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Wednesday

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie Winner: The White Lotus

--- Other nominees: Black Bird, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pam and Tommy, The Dropout

Best actor in TV series (drama) Winner: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

--- Other nominees: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance)

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie Winner: Evan Peters for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

--- Other nominees: Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heave) Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie Winner: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

--- Other nominees: Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy) Julia Garner ( Inventing Anna) Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie Winner: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

--- Other nominees: Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), Niecy Nash-Betts ( Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie Winner: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

--- Other nominees: F Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)

Best screenplay Winner: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

--- Other nominees: Todd Field (Tár), Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Best director Winner: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

--- Other nominees: James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best non-English language film Winner: Argentina, 1985

--- Other nominees: RRR (India), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best actress – drama Winner: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

--- Nominees: Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best supporting actress in a TV series Winner: Julia Garner for Ozark

--- Other nominees: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best supporting actor Winner: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

--- Other nominees: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon), Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best supporting actress Winner: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

--- Other nominees: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best supporting actor in a TV series Winner: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

--- Other nominees: John Lithgow (The Old Man), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), John Turturro (Severance,) Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best original score Winner: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

--- Nominees: Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking) John Williams (The Fabelmans), Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best original song Winner: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for RRR

--- Other nominees: Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy Winner: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

--- Other nominees: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy Winner: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

--- Other nominees: Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best actor – musical or comedy Winner: Colin Farrell forThe Banshees of Inisherin

--- Other nominees: Diego Calva (Babylon), Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Adam Driver, (White Noise), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best actress – musical or comedy Winner: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Other nominees: Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You), Leo Grande, Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Best animated film Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

--- Other nominees: Inu-Oh, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red

Best actor – drama Winner: Austin Butler for Elvis

--- Other nominees: Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living), Jeremy Pope, (The Inspection)

Best actress in a TV series – drama Winner: Zendaya for Euphoria

--- Other nominees: Emma D’Arcy ( House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

