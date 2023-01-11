'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category

Home Entertainment Telugu

RRR is the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

NAATU NAATU

A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)

By PTI

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu' is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani was there to collect the trophy.

'Naatu Naatu', which translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance, bested stars such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to emerge winner.

Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song has legions of followers still trying to master its steps.

On Wednesday, the frenzy returned with many users posting their videos on Instagram, making yet another attempt to ace the song's hook step.

A video of Rihanna congratulating the "RRR" team on their win as she crossed their table is going viral.

ALSO READ | 'Naatu Naatu''s Ukrainian connection

M. M. Keeravani accepting the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo | AP)

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa"("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

ALSO READ | Academy Awards 2023: 'RRR', 'Kantara', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ft in Oscar's reminder list

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

'RRR' was hoping to convert its dual nominations into a win but Argentina's historical drama 'Argentina, 1985' emerged as the surprise winner in the category.

WATCH |

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

ALSO READ | What a proud moment, says Ram Charan

In the 'best picture non-English segment', "RRR" will face off with the Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", the Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

WATCH |

