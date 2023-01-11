SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' loses out on Golden Globe for best picture-non English' to 'Argentina, 1985'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: SS Rajamouli's "RRR" lost out the Golden Globe award for the 'best picture-non English' to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

It was a bittersweet moment for the team of "RRR" as minutes earlier the movie's hit track "Naatu Naatu" won the award for best original song motion picture.

"Argentina, 1985", directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real events and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The other nominees in 'best picture-non English' category were Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

Earlier, the film's Telugu track "Naatu Naatu", composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won the award for best original song.

Keeravani accepted the trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track -- choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

"RRR", a lavishly mounted period epic, is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

