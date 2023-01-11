Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' loses out on Golden Globe for best picture-non English' to 'Argentina, 1985'

It was a bittersweet moment for the team of "RRR" as minutes earlier the movie's hit track "Naatu Naatu" won the award for best original song motion picture.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

RRR; Rajamouli;

A still from 'RRR' movie motion moster.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: SS Rajamouli's "RRR" lost out the Golden Globe award for the 'best picture-non English' to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

It was a bittersweet moment for the team of "RRR" as minutes earlier the movie's hit track "Naatu Naatu" won the award for best original song motion picture.

"Argentina, 1985", directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real events and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The other nominees in 'best picture-non English' category were Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

ALSO READ | SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' becomes highest Indian grosser in Japan

Earlier, the film's Telugu track "Naatu Naatu", composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won the award for best original song.

Keeravani accepted the trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track -- choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

ALSO READ | Academy Awards 2023: 'RRR', 'Kantara', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' feature in Oscar's reminder list

"RRR", a lavishly mounted period epic, is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Argentina 1985 Golden Globe Rajamouli
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp