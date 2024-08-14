WATCH | 'Only Murders in the Building' trailer: OG trio return to solve new crime in S4

Your favourite podcasters are back! The trailer of the most anticipated Only Murders in the Building season 4 is out now and the fourth season seems to be a star-studded affair.

The OG trio - Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) - are back, but this time, they're headed to Hollywood as they have been offered to turn their podcast into a film.

The trailer introduces us to their big-screen counterparts: Eva Longoria as Mabel, Eugene Levy as Charles, and Zach Galifianakis as Oliver.

After the shocking turn of events at the end of season 3, the fourth season will focus on solving the murder of Charles' stunt double and long-time friend, Sazz Pataki (played by Jane Lynch). As they dig deeper, they discover that the shooter might have been targeting Charles himself.

While the show is bringing back familiar faces like Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, it's also adding new stars like Melissa McCarthy who will be playing the role of Charles' sister, along with Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, this show received 21 Emmy nominations including 'Best Comedy Series'. Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will drop on August 27 and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.