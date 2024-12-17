'Wicked' part two gets title, film to release in November 2025

LOS ANGELES: The second part of musical fantasy movie "Wicked" has been titled "Wicked: For Good", Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has announced.

The follow-up, directed by Jon M Chu, will be released in theatres on November 21, the official X handle of "Wicked" posted on Monday evening.

"You will be changed. 'Wicked: For Good', only in theaters November 21, 2025," the post read.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles, "Wicked" is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical of the same name, which was based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire.