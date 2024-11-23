'Wicked part 1' movie review: Fascinating subversion of good vs evil tale

Wicked Part 1 captures the rebellious nature of the youth of today. But with the universally twisted notion of the wise and the wicked. The film begins with the enrolment in the wizard college in Oz, where we are shown a deeply hurt yet self-assured Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who is treated like an outcast for her green complexion. She arrives only to enrol her paraplegic younger sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode), but as fate would have it, she joins the college. Elphaba is joined by a ditsy and a validation-hungry Galinda/Glinda (Ariana Grande). A determined Elphaba gives her full focus to her studies, thinking that her mastery in witchcraft will remove the stigma on her, naive about the hideous plans the college is plotting.

With Wicked Part 1, Jon M Chu has redefined the notions of the evil witch and a good fairy princess. What works the most in the film is its shock value. Subsequent to the decades-long celebration of the noble Glinda the Good Witch of the North, who helps an innocent small girl, Dorothy Gale, the film throws a curious question: What if Glinda is not so good?” The second most enjoyable aspect of the film is its music and songs. Elphaba’s ‘The Wizard and I’ and Glinda’s ‘Popular’ effectively revealed their respective characteristics without wasting much time with exposition.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey (playing Fiyero Tigelaar) looked perfect in their roles. Ariana’s Glinda Upland, earning our detestation, is a well-written character with organic situations that get her speciousness exposed.

Her becoming friends with Elphaba, changing her name from Glinda to Galinda, and diverting Boq Woodsman (Ethan Slater)’s attention towards Nessa, clearing her path to pursue Fiyero doesn’t just unravel her facade of goodness but also indicates the extents that she will go to keep her popularity intact. The devil-may-care attitude of Elphaba, carried by a confident Cynthia, is a major positive of the role.