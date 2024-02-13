Singer Usher ties knot with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

LAS VEGAS: American singer Usher's longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea got married in Las Vegas on February 11, where the singer performed at Super Bowl LVIII, People reported.

The couple exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo and Jonetta Patton, Usher's mother, was the couple's witness, according to the marriage certificate.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the singer told People.

"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Following the big game, the couple went out in Las Vegas, where Usher was caught sporting a gold band on his left ring finger. Goicoechea wore an all-white pantsuit with an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg slacks, while Usher sported a white floor-sweeping fur coat over his black tuxedo.

Speaking with People exclusively earlier this week, the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show performer discussed his friendship with Goicoechea.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," he said.

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher continued. "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."