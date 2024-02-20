Bafta issues statement after prankster crashes 'Oppenheimer' team's speech

LONDON: A Bafta official said they are taking the security breach "very seriously" which saw a prankster crash the award stage while the "Oppenheimer" team was accepting their award.

On Sunday, a prankster walked up to the stage and stood behind filmmaker Christopher Nolan and other "Oppenheimer" team members as they delivered their acceptance speech for winning the best film at the British awards gala.

"A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage - we are taking this very seriously, and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further," an official from the Baftas said in a statement published by Deadline.