Hillary Clinton backs Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig following Barbie Oscars snub

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is disappointed that Barbie maker Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie did not win nominations in major categories for the Oscars this year.
Taking to Instagram, Clinton shared a note that read, "Greta & Margot. While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold. your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough."
Earlier, Ryan Gosling had also shared his views about the nomination backlash. "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," the actor said in a statement.
Gosling, who played Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie in Gerwig's 2022 blockbuster based on the iconic Mattel doll, found a place in the final five of the best supporting actor category during the Academy Awards nominations, announced on Tuesday evening. America Ferrera too secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Barbie clashed at the box office last year with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which received 13 nominations at the Oscars this year. The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, is scheduled to take place on March 11 (IST) at the Dolby Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
This story originally appeared on Cinema Express.