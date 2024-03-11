Actor Emma Stone joins two-time Oscar winners' club

HOLLYWOOD: In "Poor Things," Emma Stone embraced an offbeat challenge: playing a Victorian-era woman who dies by suicide, is brought back to life with the brain of her unborn child by a mad scientist and embraces a journey of bold self-discovery.

Her risky, no-holds barred female take on the Frankenstein myth paid off, and Stone now has a second Academy Award for best actress on her shelf, putting her on par with legends like Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster and Elizabeth Taylor.

The 35-year-old Arizona native took home the Oscar on Sunday, besting Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Annette Bening ("Nyad"), Sandra Hueller ("Anatomy of a Fall") and Carey Mulligan ("Maestro").

"It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts," Stone said as she accepted her award.

"And that is the best part about making movies, it's all of us together."

Stone's first Oscar came in 2017 for her turn as struggling actress Mia in dreamy musical romance "La La Land," an ode to Hollywood's Golden Age.

But in "Poor Things," directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, she created a much more daring character in Bella Baxter.

Bella at first speaks in a sort of pidgin English and gradually learns proper speech; she dances awkwardly, but with unbridled joy; and she is naked -- quite a lot -- as she gleefully explores the pleasures of what she calls "furious jumping."

But as she matures, Bella finds her newfound freedom threatened by men who are seduced by her nonconformism and yet want to possess her.

Bella is without shame or judgment -- a trait that Stone has emphasized often as she has accepted a slew of awards in the run-up to the Oscars.

"Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person. She accepts the good and the bad in equal measure, and that really made me look at life differently," Stone said at the Golden Globes in January.